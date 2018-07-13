Watch Redknapp and Vialli arrive in Cork and Dublin in episode one of The Toughest Rivalry

13 July 2018

Harry Redknapp and Gianluca Vialli are going head-to-head in reviving a Gaelic football rivalry, in AIB’s new series.

Episode one of The Toughest Rivalry was released at midday and shows both world-renowned managers arriving in Cork and Dublin respectively.

Former Tottenham manager Redknapp takes over West Cork club Castlehaven, although having heard they’d won their first round of championship, he joked: “I’d rather come in on the back of a loss!”

Former World Footballer of the Year Vialli joins Erin’s Isle in Dublin, who infamously defeated Castlehaven in the 1998 All-Ireland Club semi-final with a last-minute disputed goal.

The eight-part series continues next Friday as Redknapp and Vialli get to grips with the task ahead.

Share it:













Don't Miss