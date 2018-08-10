Not content with winning bronze in the men’s 400m hurdles last night in Berlin, Thomas Barr showed off his hurdling skills in this morning’s 4x400m relay race.

The Waterford man, who won a dramatic battle for bronze against France’s Ludvy Vaillant last night, was on hand to partner Christopher O’Donnell, Brandon Arrey and Leon Reid in this morning’s semi-final at the European Athletics Championships.

However, at the final hand-off of the race, the 26-year-old had to clear a human obstacle in order to run Ireland’s final lap.

As you can see below.

Thomas Barr cleared a hurdle of the human kind as he anchored Ireland’s 4x400m relay team to fifth in their heat at the #EuropeanChampionships #EC2018 pic.twitter.com/aGOcNC2K8o — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 10, 2018

Unfortunately, Ireland didn’t qualify for the final after their time of 3:06.55 wasn’t enough to claim the fastest loser place.

– Digital Desk

