Waterford Camogie announce Loanitt as new sponsor

Waterford Camogie has announced Loanitt, Ireland’s top-rated finance broker, is the new sponsor for the 2025 season.

It says the Southeast-based company will play a pivotal role in helping us enhance the development of camogie at all levels, from grassroots to senior teams.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Sean Molloy, Chairperson of Waterford Camogie, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

“We are thrilled to welcome Loanitt as our sponsor for the 2025 season. Their backing provides us with the resources to continue growing our programs, supporting players of all ages, and showcasing the incredible talent we have here in Waterford. This partnership is a perfect alignment of shared values and ambition.”

As part of the partnership, Loanitt’s branding will feature prominently on team jerseys, training gear, and across matchday promotions throughout the 2025 season.

