Waterford FC could decide the Airtricity League title race outcome

After last nights 2-1 win at home against Drogheda United, Shelbourne are now on the brink of winning their first Premier Division title in 18 years.

An added bonus to the Shels victory yesterday for Damien Duff's side was the loss of one of their two closest rivals in Derry City as they dropped all three points against Stephen Kenny's St. Patrick's Athletic.

Shels final league game of the season sees them travel to the Ryan McBride Brandywell to take on the very side that were hot on their tails all season.

Should Shelbourne be victorious next Friday they'll take home the league trophy. However should they drop points against City, the title is well and truly open for the taking as Shamrock Rovers have two games left to play this season with only five points the difference between the league leaders and current league champions.

Stephen Bradley's Hoops will make the trip to Dundalk tomorrow in the hopes of closing that gap to just two points before the final matchday weekend.

If that gap is closed and Shelbourne end up dropping points against Derry City the only thing standing between Shamrock Rovers and retaining the SSE Airtricity League title is Waterford.

The Division newcomers managed to retain Premier Division status for another year after they drew nil-all against Drogheda United just two weeks ago. Since then they've lost an away fixture to Shelbourne and managed to scrape a late point from Bohemians at the RSC last night.

The trip to Tallaght Stadium will likely bring back good memories for the Blues faithful as their last outing there saw them come away with a shock 3-1 victory.

However, the Hoops are yet to taste defeat this month having won at home to Shelbourne at the beginning of the month and securing a vital 1-0 victory away to Drogheda United last week. Alongside this, Bradley's side are flying high in the UEFA Conference League having picked up a draw against APOEL and winning 4-1 away to Larne.

While there's still a game to be won against Dundalk for their title hopes to stay alive, the Oriel Park side haven't picked up a victory since July and are already guaranteed relegation with two games to go.

Waterford would have been disappointed not to have pushed on for European spots given their form at the beginning of the year but, with now being safe from the possibility of relegation, the Blues have only one goal heading into their final game of the season; to beat Shamrock Rovers.

