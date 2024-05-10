Waterford FC provide convincing win against Dundalk

The sunny South-East was living up to it's name at the RSC tonight as Waterford FC trashed visitors Dundalk FC 4 goals to 1.

Waterford were likely going into the game hoping to bring their away form over the bank holiday weekend home with them. The Blues had won only one of their last six home games in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division up until tonight.

However, the bellowing chants from Waterford supporters would make it clear to any away team that the Deise side are no push overs. Despite poor form at home, Keith Long's men have the best away record in the league. Waterford have managed to snag 14 points out of a possible 19 in away games this season.

The Blues were quick off the mark and swiftly went ahead just before the second minute. Some sloppy defending from the away side led to Maleace Asamoah having a run on goal before slotting the ball into the bottom corner with Dundalk's goalkeeper Ross Munro rooted to the spot.

Asamoah's opener was quickly followed up by a number of other great chances for the home side with referee David Dunne being called into action to make a snap decision on a possible penalty when Waterford player Connor Parsons went down in the box. However, no foul was given and play continued.

Asamoah continued to cause problems for The Lilywhites down the left wing with some great footwork leading to a number of chances for Waterford.

The away side continued on the back foot until their first real shot on goal in the 19th minute. However, Dundalk didn't need many chances to get back into the game as against the run of play Robbie Benson received the ball in the box and tactfully tucked it away to make it 1-a-piece.

It was after Benson's goal that Dundalk really entered the game. While there were moments where gaps presented themselves in the Waterford defense, chances from the away side were ultimately dealt with.

It looked like it would be all square at the break but a great piece of attacking play from Waterford saw Connor Parsons drill a low cross into the box where Asamoah was there to nab his second of the game just before the half-time whistle.

The Waterford fans were certainly in good spirits coming into the second-half and much like the first 45 minutes, the Blues weren't long adding to their goal count. A number of shots were launched at the Dundalk goalkeeper following a Waterford cross in the 52nd minute but it was Christie Pattisson who drove the final strike home putting the Blues two goals ahead.

There wasn't an immediate reaction from Dundalk this time around and Waterford held their ground well. Dundalk's only notably opportunity in the second half was a header from Cameron Elliott that went just over the bar.

Waterford weren't quite finished yet though as in the 75th minute a mistake at the back left Munro off his line allowing Asamoah to complete his hattrick, chipping it into the back of the net. As the forward came off in the 79th minute he was sung to the bench with the stands echoing his name.

Notably Waterford's Kacper Radkowski, Rowan McDonald and Blues captain Darragh Leahy all had great games with them being called into action on more than one occasion to made some crucial tackles. They'll likely be disappointed to not have come away from the tie with a clean sheet.