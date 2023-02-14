Waterford FC announce two signings ahead of the new season

Danny Searle's Waterford have boosted their prospects of promotion to the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The Blues have delighted fans with the announcement of two signings to bolster their impressive squad ahead of the 2023 campaign.

In attack, they've added striker Ronan Coughlan from St Patrick's Atheltic.

Advertisement

𝙒𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙙 𝙁𝘾 🤝 𝙍𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙣 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙡𝙖𝙣 Waterford FC is delighted to confirm the signing of Ronan Coughlan. The striker joins the Blues ahead of the 2023 promotion push. More info 👉 https://t.co/brSJgCXlhL#WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/146LGYGq1t — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) February 14, 2023

Advertisement

The 26-year-old has spent the last two seasons with St Pat's, successfully scoring in the penalty shootout that saw his side lift the FAI Cup.

Speaking to WaterfordFC.ie, Coughlan expressed his desire to get started: "I’m delighted to be here now and I can’t wait to get going! The club is hungry for success, like myself, so it’s a great match up!

"Once I spoke with the gaffer and he spoke about the plans the club have and what I can bring to the table, it felt like a no-brainer for me personally. Hopefully, I can bring goals, experience and much more to help get the club back to where it belongs.

Advertisement

"It’s been too long since I’ve had a proper chance to show what I can do when I’m given the opportunity. I’m extremely hungry for success and hopefully, it will start on Friday night.

"First and foremost, we want to be right up there come the end of the season, we won’t shy away from that, we know where we need to be and what needs to be done in order to achieve that outcome. For myself personally, I want to help the team as much as possible on and off the pitch!"

Andy Pilley has also moved to strengthen the squad's defence and added Ryan Burke from Bohemians. The 22-year-old lined out for the Blues in Saturday’s pre-season match against St. Pat's.

𝙒𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙙 𝙁𝘾 🤝 𝙍𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝘽𝙪𝙧𝙠𝙚 Waterford FC is delighted to announce the signing of left back Ryan Burke. The 22-year-old joins from Bohemians where he spent the second half of the 2022 season. More info 👉 https://t.co/wG3wWeuaiA#WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/qgMBOU1hzo — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) February 14, 2023

A club statement read: "The Dubliner played his schoolboy football with St Joseph’s and St Patrick’s Athletic before moving to Birmingham City.

"Ryan spent time on loan at Yeovil Town before signing for Mansfield Town; returning to the League of Ireland last summer where he joined up with Bohemians for the second half of the 2022 season."

Speaking to WaterfordFC.ie, Burke said: "I’m absolutely buzzing to have signed and can’t wait to get going. The ambitions of the club and the club itself drew me to sign. I’ve spoken to players who have previously played at the club and they loved their time here.

"I had a good chat with the gaffer and heard how ambitious he was to take the club forward and I’m buzzing to be part of it. I’ve been in since Saturday and met the players and staff and everyone was very welcoming, and there’s some real quality in the squad. The facilities are unbelievable and there’s a great fan base too who I’m looking forward to playing in front of.

"We will be looking for a good start against Wexford this Friday to kick start our season and we all know our aim this season and that’s to win the league. With the squad we have built, I think we’re certainly capable and hopefully I can play a big part in this."

Waterford begins their 2023 league campaign with a trip to Ferrycarrig Park on Friday, with kick-off set for 7:45 pm.