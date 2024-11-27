Play Button
Waterford FC officially awarded Women's Premier Division licence

Waterford FC badge
Odhrán Johnson
Waterford FC have officially been awarded an SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division licence ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

The news comes after the Blues were invited to enter the Club Licensing process for the upcoming season in June.

Waterford's inclusion in the league now brings the total number of SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division teams to 12.

Up until this announcement, Wexford FC were the only club in the South East to compete in the division.

All the clubs awarded with licences for the 2025 season in the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division include:

SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division licences awarded:

Athlone Town AFC
Bohemian FC
Cork City FC
DLR Waves FC
Galway United FC
Peamount United FC
Shamrock Rovers FC
Shelbourne FC
Sligo Rovers FC
Treaty United FC
Waterford FC
Wexford FC

In the Men's Premier Division all sides, with the exception of Dundalk who are replaced with the recently promoted Cork City, have been awarded licences for the upcoming season.

Dundalk is the only side in the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division not to be awarded a licence yet. In a statement from the FAI, they said: "Dundalk FC are still engaged in the Club Licensing process. A further update will be issued next week."

SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division licences awarded:

Bohemian FC
Cork City FC
Derry City FC
Drogheda United FC
Galway United FC
Shamrock Rovers FC
Shelbourne FC
Sligo Rovers FC
St Patrick’s Athletic FC
Waterford FC

SSE Airtricity Men's First Division licences awarded:

Athlone Town AFC
Bray Wanderers FC
Cobh Ramblers FC
Finn Harps FC
Longford Town FC
Kerry FC
Treaty United FC
UCD AFC
Wexford FC

