Waterford FC officially awarded Women's Premier Division licence

Waterford FC have officially been awarded an SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division licence ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

The news comes after the Blues were invited to enter the Club Licensing process for the upcoming season in June.

Waterford's inclusion in the league now brings the total number of SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division teams to 12.

Up until this announcement, Wexford FC were the only club in the South East to compete in the division.

We are delighted to announce that the club have been awarded licences for both the SSE Airtricity Men's & Women's Premier Divisions in 2025.



We would like to thank our licencing team for their fantastic work in helping us achieve both licenses.#WaterfordFC | #ForeverBlue — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) November 27, 2024

All the clubs awarded with licences for the 2025 season in the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division include:

Athlone Town AFC

Bohemian FC

Cork City FC

DLR Waves FC

Galway United FC

Peamount United FC

Shamrock Rovers FC

Shelbourne FC

Sligo Rovers FC

Treaty United FC

Waterford FC

Wexford FC

In the Men's Premier Division all sides, with the exception of Dundalk who are replaced with the recently promoted Cork City, have been awarded licences for the upcoming season.

Dundalk is the only side in the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division not to be awarded a licence yet. In a statement from the FAI, they said: "Dundalk FC are still engaged in the Club Licensing process. A further update will be issued next week."

SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division licences awarded:

Bohemian FC

Cork City FC

Derry City FC

Drogheda United FC

Galway United FC

Shamrock Rovers FC

Shelbourne FC

Sligo Rovers FC

St Patrick’s Athletic FC

Waterford FC

SSE Airtricity Men's First Division licences awarded:

Athlone Town AFC

Bray Wanderers FC

Cobh Ramblers FC

Finn Harps FC

Longford Town FC

Kerry FC

Treaty United FC

UCD AFC

Wexford FC