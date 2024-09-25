Waterford FC selected for final shortlist of EFDN More than Football Award

Waterford FC in the Community has been named in the final shortlist for the European Football Development Network (EFDN) More Than Football Award.

The club's Autism-Friendly Inclusion project has been named as one of the four final projects which include the Aberdeen Community Trust, Bristol City Robins Foundation and Salford City's 92 Foundation.

The winner of the award will not only be acknowledged as the most innovative and impactful Community and Social Responsibility programme in European football but will also be awarded a fully branded Mini-Pitch System modular sports solution.

Waterford FC’s autism programme features two main initiatives: an autism friendly match day experience where appointed volunteer Club Ambassadors are on hand at all times to assist children and parents for the entire duration of their visit whenever they attend a game at the RSC.

Advertisement

The second initiative is centred on playing opportunities for children with autism and Waterford FC facilitates the weekly Football Friends programme where parents can bring their children to play in an inclusive, safe and secure environment at Ozier Park.

Waterford FC Head of Community Development Colin Power said this nomination "recognizes all the work we have done to make Waterford FC an autism-friendly club".

"Waterford FC in the Community is delighted to be selected for the final four of the European Football Development Network #MoreThanFootball award. This recognizes all the work we have done to make Waterford FC an autism-friendly club. Everyone involved deserves great credit for getting this far particularly the volunteers who give up their time helping us to run all the programs and the families for attending and the Healthy Ireland programme for supporting the club’s social inclusion work. We now look forward to a trip to Leuven in Belgium in November where the winner will be announced."

Waterford FC in the Community will be in attendance at the EFDN Making Football Matter Conference in Leuven, in Belgium, in November to present the project to EFDN delegates.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.