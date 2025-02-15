Waterford FC travel to Sligo this evening to kick off their League of Ireland campaign

Waterford FC make the trip to Sligo in their opening fixture of the 2025 season.

They make the trip up to Sligo ahead of a tough run of fixtures with Shelbourne coming to the RSC next week before the Blues make the trip to Derry.

The Blues won just once against the hosts last season.

Blues manger Keith Long says The Showgrounds is always a tough venue:

We are really excited to get the season going and we are looking forward to see how we get on in Sligo. It's a tough venue and a tough team to face on the opening night of the season.

While the Blues forward Tommy Lonergan says the next few weeks will be all about momentum:

I feel like it is good getting Sligo away out of the way first game, it's a tough trek up there and if we can get three points out of there , it can give us a good boost for our next games. If we can build momentum with this team and keep getting wins on the red belt I think we can do something big this year.

Kick off at The Showgrounds tonight is at 7:45.