Waterford FC v Shamrock Rovers FC - Match Preview

Waterford FC v Shamrock Rovers FC - Match Preview
Odhrán Johnson
Waterford FC are set to welcome Shamrock Rovers to the RSC tonight in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

The Blues come into the game looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Drogheda United at Weavers Park last week.

This is Rovers' first league game since July 4 due to European fixtures. In their last league game, they beat Dundalk FC 1-0. More recently, the reigning League of Ireland champions failed to progress past the UEFA Champions League 2nd Qualifying Round after a 6-2 loss on aggregate to the Czech Republic's Sparta Prague.

In the two sides' most recent clash, Waterford won 3-1 in May at Tallaght Stadium.

Currently, the Hoops are in fifth place in the League of Ireland table with 34 points from 23 games, while Waterford is just a bit higher in third with 37 points from 25 games played.

Blues goalkeeper Sam Sargeant will be a big loss tonight for the home side. He remains absent after picking up a fractured hand in training last week.

Kick-off between Waterford FC and Shamrock Rovers at the RSC is at 7:45 pm.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

