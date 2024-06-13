Waterford FC v Shelbourne FC - Match Preview

The Blues will play SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division leaders Shelbourne this evening at the RSC at 7:45 p.m. in their final game before the mid-season break.

Waterford goes into the game in fine home form, having won their last four home games against Dundalk (4-1), Drogheda United (4-1), Bohemians (2-1), and Sligo Rovers (4-1). The last time Keith Long's side faced Shelbourne, they came away from Tolka Park with a 1-0 defeat. Earlier on in the season, they managed to hold the league leaders to a 1-1 draw at the RSC.

The Blues' opponents, Shelbourne, have displayed a strong defensive set-up since the start of the season. Damien Duff introduced a solid passing style of play to the team, which also utilizes wing play to great success.

Despite being solid at the back, they haven't run away with matches on the scoreline front. Their previous matches include a 1-0 win against Dundalk at home, a 2-1 loss against Sligo Rovers at home, and a 2-0 win against current champions Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

In team news, both Barry Baggley and Maleace Asamoah are set to miss tonight's match due to injuries.

Waterford manager Keith Long says the team's focus "is all about improving game on game. We want to continue to gel performance-wise and continue to improve as a squad."

