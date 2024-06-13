Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Waterford FC v Shelbourne FC - Match Preview

Waterford FC v Shelbourne FC - Match Preview
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Blues will play SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division leaders Shelbourne this evening at the RSC at 7:45 p.m. in their final game before the mid-season break.

Waterford goes into the game in fine home form, having won their last four home games against Dundalk (4-1), Drogheda United (4-1), Bohemians (2-1), and Sligo Rovers (4-1). The last time Keith Long's side faced Shelbourne, they came away from Tolka Park with a 1-0 defeat. Earlier on in the season, they managed to hold the league leaders to a 1-1 draw at the RSC.

The Blues' opponents, Shelbourne, have displayed a strong defensive set-up since the start of the season. Damien Duff introduced a solid passing style of play to the team, which also utilizes wing play to great success.

Despite being solid at the back, they haven't run away with matches on the scoreline front. Their previous matches include a 1-0 win against Dundalk at home, a 2-1 loss against Sligo Rovers at home, and a 2-0 win against current champions Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Advertisement

In team news, both Barry Baggley and Maleace Asamoah are set to miss tonight's match due to injuries.

Waterford manager Keith Long says the team's focus "is all about improving game on game. We want to continue to gel performance-wise and continue to improve as a squad."

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Air ambulance attends scene of workplace incident in South Tipperary

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Fianna Fáil's Billy Kelleher re-elected to European Parliament for Ireland South

 By Dayna Kearney
Entertainment 3

Former Geordie Shore star pleads not guilty to financial promotion charge

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement