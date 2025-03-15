Waterford FC Women's team make history today

The Waterford FC Women's team are set to make history today as they'll host their first-ever Women's Premier Division home clash against title hopefuls and current FAI Cup holders Shelbourne at the RSC.

The Blues got their campaign underway last week with a 2-0 defeat away to Munster Rivals Treaty United.

The visitors this week, Shelbourne, didn't quite have the start to the season they were hoping for as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Shamrock Rovers.

The two sides were level right up until the 95th minute when Rovers scored the winner.

Advertisement

Pearl Slattery leads the visitors out at the RSC along with league veterans Roma McLaughlin, Nicole Murray and Keeva Keenan.

In the Waterford camp, Lauren Egbuloniu is set to miss the opening home fixture after sustaining an injury last week at Markets Field.

Going into the fixture, Blues manager Gary Hunt said: "The players and staff are looking forward to the game"

"[Waterford] understand the difficulty of the task in front of us, but these are the reasons we entered the league to test ourselves against the top teams in the country.

Advertisement

"It will be a proud day for all involved to see this project come to fruition on the pitch at the RSC and, as important as it is for our players to enjoy the occasion we must not forget that we are here to compete in a football match and we cannot lose sight of that. Last week was a good learning opportunity for us and it will be important to see those learnings put into practice because only then can we grow as a group.

"I’m sure the Blues fans will be right behind us and it will be great to see a strong support in the RSC, something that this group of players deserve and long may it last."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.