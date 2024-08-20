Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Waterford FC's Darragh Leahy cleared for Derry City league clash

Waterford FC's Darragh Leahy cleared for Derry City league clash
Darragh Leahy is now eligible to play in Friday's clash against Derry City.
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

An Independent Appeal Committee of the FAI has given Waterford FC's Darragh Leahy the go-ahead to play in this Friday's SSE Airtricity League clash against Derry City.

This follows the committee's decision to uphold the Blue's appeal for wrongful dismissal in the FAI Cup loss to Athlone Town last week.

Leahy was dismissed for the Cup tie after just 39 minutes. Waterford ultimately went on to lose the game 3-2 after extra time with a late regular-time winner for the Blues disallowed in the 94th minute.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

Advertisement
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Ted Baker to close all of its stores

 By Aoife Kearns
Waterford News 2

292 homes to be built at former Waterford Crystal Leisure Centre site

 By Aoife Kearns
Tipperary News 3

Man (50s) hospitalised following Cashel crash

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement