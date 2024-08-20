Waterford FC's Darragh Leahy cleared for Derry City league clash

An Independent Appeal Committee of the FAI has given Waterford FC's Darragh Leahy the go-ahead to play in this Friday's SSE Airtricity League clash against Derry City.

This follows the committee's decision to uphold the Blue's appeal for wrongful dismissal in the FAI Cup loss to Athlone Town last week.

Leahy was dismissed for the Cup tie after just 39 minutes. Waterford ultimately went on to lose the game 3-2 after extra time with a late regular-time winner for the Blues disallowed in the 94th minute.

