Waterford Senior Football Panel announced for 2025 season

Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final, Fraher Field, Waterford 7/4/2024 Waterford vs Tipperary A general view of the playing surface at the Fraher Field Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ken Sutton
Odhrán Johnson
The Waterford Senior Football Panel has been revealed ahead of the 2025 Allianz League season.

Rathgormack's Conor Murray will captain the side with The Nire's Dermot Ryan as vice captain.

The Nire and Rathgormack lead the way on panel players with 11 altogether (six for The Nire and five for Rathgormack).

15 clubs are represented in the panel.

Waterford Senior Football Panel

Abbeyside Ballinacourty

Aaron Beresford
Colin Foley
Sean Whelan Barrett

An Rinn

Conor O'Cuirri
Conor MacDiarmada
Darach Ó Cathasaigh

Butlerstown

John Kinsella

Clashmore Kinsalebeg

James Moloney

Colligan

Joe Booth
Loughlin Walsh

Dunhill

John Groves

Gaultier

Billy O'Keeffe
Tommy Martin

John Mitchels

Kieran Power

Kilrossanty

Alan Dunwoody
Coaimhin Walsh
Donal Fitzgerald

Modeligo

James Walsh
Jamie Power

Rathgormack

Conor Murray (Captain)
James Power
Jason Curry
Michael Curry
Paudie Hunt

Roanmore

Brian Everard
Rory Furlong

Shamrocks

Adam Crawford
Billy Hynes

Stradbally

Liam Fennell
Michael O'Brien

The Nire

Dermot Ryan (Vice Captain)
Caran Looney
Ciaran Walsh
Dylan Guiry
Larry Walsh
Tholom Guiry

Waterford will get its campaign underway away to Wicklow at Echelon Park, Aughrim on Sunday, 26 January 2025 at 2 pm.

