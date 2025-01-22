Waterford Senior Football Panel announced for 2025 season

The Waterford Senior Football Panel has been revealed ahead of the 2025 Allianz League season.

Rathgormack's Conor Murray will captain the side with The Nire's Dermot Ryan as vice captain.

The Nire and Rathgormack lead the way on panel players with 11 altogether (six for The Nire and five for Rathgormack).

15 clubs are represented in the panel.

Waterford Senior Football Panel

Abbeyside Ballinacourty

Advertisement

Aaron Beresford

Colin Foley

Sean Whelan Barrett

An Rinn

Conor O'Cuirri

Conor MacDiarmada

Darach Ó Cathasaigh

Butlerstown

John Kinsella

Clashmore Kinsalebeg

James Moloney

Colligan

Advertisement

Joe Booth

Loughlin Walsh

Dunhill

John Groves

Gaultier

Billy O'Keeffe

Tommy Martin

John Mitchels

Kieran Power

Kilrossanty

Advertisement

Alan Dunwoody

Coaimhin Walsh

Donal Fitzgerald

Modeligo

James Walsh

Jamie Power

Rathgormack

Conor Murray (Captain)

James Power

Jason Curry

Michael Curry

Paudie Hunt

Roanmore

Brian Everard

Rory Furlong

Shamrocks

Adam Crawford

Billy Hynes

Stradbally

Liam Fennell

Michael O'Brien

The Nire

Dermot Ryan (Vice Captain)

Caran Looney

Ciaran Walsh

Dylan Guiry

Larry Walsh

Tholom Guiry

📢PANEL ANNOUNCEMENT:

Senior Football 2025 Wishing the players and backroom team the very best in the upcoming Allianz League. pic.twitter.com/MNo7d3hReJ — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) January 22, 2025

Waterford will get its campaign underway away to Wicklow at Echelon Park, Aughrim on Sunday, 26 January 2025 at 2 pm.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.