Waterford Senior Football Panel announced for 2025 season

The Waterford Senior Football Panel has been revealed ahead of the 2025 Allianz League season.
Rathgormack's Conor Murray will captain the side with The Nire's Dermot Ryan as vice captain.
The Nire and Rathgormack lead the way on panel players with 11 altogether (six for The Nire and five for Rathgormack).
15 clubs are represented in the panel.
Waterford Senior Football Panel
Abbeyside Ballinacourty
Aaron Beresford
Colin Foley
Sean Whelan Barrett
An Rinn
Conor O'Cuirri
Conor MacDiarmada
Darach Ó Cathasaigh
Butlerstown
John Kinsella
Clashmore Kinsalebeg
James Moloney
Colligan
Joe Booth
Loughlin Walsh
Dunhill
John Groves
Gaultier
Billy O'Keeffe
Tommy Martin
John Mitchels
Kieran Power
Kilrossanty
Alan Dunwoody
Coaimhin Walsh
Donal Fitzgerald
Modeligo
James Walsh
Jamie Power
Rathgormack
Conor Murray (Captain)
James Power
Jason Curry
Michael Curry
Paudie Hunt
Roanmore
Brian Everard
Rory Furlong
Shamrocks
Adam Crawford
Billy Hynes
Stradbally
Liam Fennell
Michael O'Brien
The Nire
Dermot Ryan (Vice Captain)
Caran Looney
Ciaran Walsh
Dylan Guiry
Larry Walsh
Tholom Guiry
📢PANEL ANNOUNCEMENT:
Senior Football 2025
Wishing the players and backroom team the very best in the upcoming Allianz League. pic.twitter.com/MNo7d3hReJ
— Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) January 22, 2025
Waterford will get its campaign underway away to Wicklow at Echelon Park, Aughrim on Sunday, 26 January 2025 at 2 pm.
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.