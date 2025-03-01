Play Button
Sport

Waterford Senior Hurling Team to face Dublin announced

Waterford Senior Hurling Team to face Dublin announced
Odhrán Johnson
Waterford will do battle against Dublin tomorrow in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B.

The Déise will be hoping to continue their good run of form after wins against Laois and Davy Fitzgerald's Antrim side.

Waterford Senior Hurling Manager, Peter Queally has named his team ahead of the clash tomorrow.

Waterford Senior Hurling Team

  1. Shaun O'Brien (De La Salle)
  2. Conor Ryan (Roanmore)
  3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside Ballinacourty)
  4. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)
  5. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside Ballinacourty)
  6. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage)
  7. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner)
  8. Conor Sheahan (Ballygunner)
  9. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)
  10. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)
  11. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
  12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
  13. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner)
  14. Dessie Hutchinson (C) (Ballygunner)
  15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

Waterford Senior Hurling Team Bench

  • Billy Nolan (Roanmore)
  • Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)
  • Seamus Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)
  • Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)
  • Charlie Treen (Abbeyside Ballinacourty)
  • Gavin Fives (Affane Cappoquin Tourin)
  • Sean Walsh (Fourmilewater)
  • Padraig Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)
  • Michael Mullaney (Stradbally)
  • Conor Keane (De La Salle)
  • Tom Barron (Fourmilewater)
Waterford's clash with Dublin will get underway at 2pm in Walsh Park, Waterford.

