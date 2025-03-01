Waterford Senior Hurling Team to face Dublin announced

Waterford will do battle against Dublin tomorrow in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B.

The Déise will be hoping to continue their good run of form after wins against Laois and Davy Fitzgerald's Antrim side.

Waterford Senior Hurling Manager, Peter Queally has named his team ahead of the clash tomorrow.

Waterford Senior Hurling Team

Shaun O'Brien (De La Salle) Conor Ryan (Roanmore) Conor Prunty (Abbeyside Ballinacourty) Iarlaith Daly (Lismore) Michael Kiely (Abbeyside Ballinacourty) Mark Fitzgerald (Passage) Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner) Conor Sheahan (Ballygunner) Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart) Peter Hogan (Ballygunner) Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater) Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart) Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner) Dessie Hutchinson (C) (Ballygunner) Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

Waterford Senior Hurling Team Bench

Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

Seamus Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)

Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

Charlie Treen (Abbeyside Ballinacourty)

Gavin Fives (Affane Cappoquin Tourin)

Sean Walsh (Fourmilewater)

Padraig Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)

Michael Mullaney (Stradbally)

Conor Keane (De La Salle)

Tom Barron (Fourmilewater)

Waterford Senior Hurling Manager, Peter Queally has named the team to play Dublin in Round 5 of the Allianz Hurling League on Sunday at 2PM in Walsh Park, Waterford. More Info ⏩https://t.co/D0v5qKtciv Tickets: https://t.co/sxtccEccKQ or from participating SuperValu & Centra… pic.twitter.com/IatZtfm5vN — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) February 28, 2025

Waterford's clash with Dublin will get underway at 2pm in Walsh Park, Waterford.

