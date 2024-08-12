Waterford's John O'Shea confirmed as new Republic of Ireland Assistant Head Coach

The FAI has confirmed that Waterford's John O'Shea has agreed to become Republic of Ireland Assistant Head Coach.

The news comes ahead of the Nations League clash with England next month.

The former skipper served as interim boss after Stephen Kenny stepped down and before Heimir Hallgrimsson's appointment in July.

John O'Shea served as interim Head Coach for the Belgium and Switzerland matches in March, and the Hungary and Portugal matches in June.

Making the announcement today, the FAI said: "O'Shea has been appointed to the Assistant Head Coach role in the coaching team ahead of the UEFA Nations League campaign which begins on Saturday, September 7th against England at the Aviva Stadium, before Ireland welcome Greece a few days later on Tuesday, September 10."

Hallgrimsson has also retained assistant coach Paddy McCarthy who'll also remain in his role as Crystal Palace assistant manager.

Gudmundur Hreidarsson has been brought in as an assistant coach who will responsible for goalkeeping.

In the statement released by the FAI, Head Coach Heimir Hallgrímsson commented: "I'm delighted to secure the services of John and Paddy for the coaching team, and welcome Gudmundur to Ireland. It was an absolute priority for me to bring John into the staff when I joined the association. I travelled down to Waterford at the first opportunity to sit down with him and discuss the role. It became clear we're very much aligned in our ideas and what the future should look like, and it's fantastic he has agreed to be the Assistant Head Coach.

"Paddy has also agreed to continue his work with the team and the wealth of experience he brings will continue to be invaluable to the team. Gudmundur has been an important part of my coaching staff throughout my career and I am delighted he can join me once again in Ireland. Work has already begun with our focus fully on the matches against England and Greece in September."

Assistant Head Coach John O'Shea said: "Everybody knows the passion and commitment to the Irish national team I have had throughout my playing, and now, coaching career, so it was great when Heimir approached me to be part of his coaching set-up.

"Since I sat down with Heimir and talked about the plans for the team, and what he saw for me in the set-up, I was delighted to accept the role for the next two campaigns and continue my work with the team ahead of two huge fixtures for the group. It was important to have some continuity for Heimir with the players and myself and Paddy will be able to provide that and support him in the role."

