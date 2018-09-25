Waterford’s John O’Shea has paid tribute to his friend Liam Miller ahead of the match this afternoon in Cork.

In an article on Manchester United’s website, the former Irish international said that Miller’s passing was an unbelievable tragedy and that he had lived out his dreams in his life.

“As a kid, Liam dreamed of playing for Celtic and United, and he did it. He did it his way, too. He did it with so much laughter, and the smile that he had on his face for so much of it. He worked so hard to get to such a high level and play for his country too, but he was also able to enjoy it. He recognised what he had.

“The fact that he left us so young is obviously an unbelievable tragedy – it’s impossible to get your head around the fact that he’s no longer with us – but let me tell you, he managed to pack so much living into his life.

“Liam and I practically began our international careers together. We first met with Ireland’s Under-15s and the relationship started from then. Both from Munster, both from the south-east of Ireland; Cork is next-door neighbours with Waterford and we got on great from almost the very first time we met”.

O’Shea’s tribute looks at his and Miller’s relationship throughout the years both on and off the pitch.

“Funerals tell you a lot about a person’s life and how they were viewed, and Liam’s certainly did. The turnout was amazing. The football families of United, Celtic, Ireland, Sunderland… even his youth teams were represented. It was an unbelievable tribute to him and one befitting of a very popular young man”.

The football stars taking part in the Liam Miller Tribute Match are arriving in Cork for this afternoon’s event.

John O’Shea and Wexford’s Kevin Doyle are among the stars that will play in front of a sold out crowd of 45,000 at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Liam Miller who played for the Republic of Ireland, Man United and Celtic died from cancer in February.

Read John O’Shea’s full tribute here.

