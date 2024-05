Kelyn Cassidy has won his bout at the Olympic qualifiers in Bangkok.

The Waterford boxer took a unanimous decision beating India's Abhimanyu Loura.

It puts the Déise light heavyweight into the last 16 and two wins away from a place on Team Ireland at the games in Paris.

The Saviours Crystals boxer will face Gazimagomed Schami Gafruova Jalidov in his next encounter later this week.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.