‘We’re ready to go again’: Philip Fenton back training after three-year suspension

18 July 2018

Philip Fenton is looking to gradually build his team back up as he returns to training after serving a three-year suspension.

Fenton was punished for the possession of anabolic steroids, and Secret Cargo will be the County Tipperary trainer’s first runner back when he makes his racecourse debut in the Christy Lucey Transport Limited INH Flat Race at Killarney.

The four-year-old gelding is one of just a handful of horses Fenton is starting off with, but he is just delighted to be back among the training ranks following his enforced absence.

“It’s grand. I suppose we’ve been out of it for three years plus, so we’re ready to go again,” he said.

“This horse was a little immature. It’s just nice to get him started.”

Fenton has entered Golden Dandy in a maiden hurdle at Kilbeggan on Friday, but that horse is unlikely to take up the engagement.

“We might wait another week before that one will run,” the trainer said.

Fenton already has one eye on the winter, where he enjoyed great success in the past with such good horses as Cheltenham Champion Bumper winner Dunguib, Irish Hennessy Gold Cup hero Last Instalment and The Tullow Tank, a dual Grade One novice hurdle scorer.

“We’ve just go a handful in at the moment. Winter time is when we think we’ll have more horses in, but not for these summer months,” he said.

“Fingers crossed we’ll have something maybe nicer for the winter.”

