Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

"We’ve beaten Laois by a point, and that’s all it takes to win a game." - Sinead Meagher on All-Ireland win

"We’ve beaten Laois by a point, and that’s all it takes to win a game." - Sinead Meagher on All-Ireland win
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY 2024 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championship Finals Launch 6/8/2024 The highly anticipated Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championship Finals is taking place as a triple-header on Sunday, August 11th, the finals will showcase the pinnacle of camogie talent at the iconic Croke Park. The finals will feature three exhilarating matches, where teams will compete for the prestigious Seaghan O'Duffy Cup (Senior), Jack McGrath Cup (Intermediate), and Kathleen Mills Cup (Premier Junior). This year's edition promises to be an unforgettable showdown between as counties battle it out for the All-Ireland Title. The Senior Final will see Cork and Galway hungry for victory. Cork are also hoping to be victorious in the Intermediate Championship. They’ll take on Kilkenny in the final. Tipperary are back in the Premier Junior final this year and they’ll be looking to avenge last year’s final loss. They’ll take on Laois in the race for the Kathleen Mills cup. Pictured is Tipperary’s Sinead Meagher ahead of the premier junior final Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

In what will likely go down as a comeback for Tipperary supporters to remember for years to come, The Premier County didn't let last year's defeat in the All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Final repeat itself as they came from four points behind at half to clinch the Kay Mills Cup from Laois' grasp.

Tipperary captain Sinead Meagher had missed the previous year's camogie season, opting to focus on Handball, but after seeing The Premier Junior sideline out at Croke Park in 2023, she knew she had to get back into the intercounty mix.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Beat 102 103 (@beat102103)

While undefeated in the group matches, the knockout stages of the All-Ireland have been anything but a walk in the park for Tipperary. After narrowly making it past Armagh at the semi-final stage the first-half of the final clash didn't start the way The Premier County had hoped.

"From the word go, Laois came at us, and we found ourselves in a bit of a hole at half-time," Meagher said.

Advertisement

She contributes the massive comeback to herself and the players' "strength and heart".

"We kept the heads, we know exactly what we have in our team, we know the strength and the heart as well, and the subs that got us over the line in the finish.

"We stood up, we showed our character, like we showed in the Armagh game in the semi-final, and again today."

It was almost poetic that Meagher celebrated the victory with manager Bill Mullaney, who has been coaching the Tipperary captain for most of her inter-county career. At half-time, Mullaney presented an ultimatum to his team, saying they "could die on our feet or we could go home at half-time, one or the other".

Advertisement

"At half-time, we said we needed to up the work rate, commit to our principles of play, and go out and produce. We could die on our feet, or we could go home at half-time, one or the other, and I’m delighted that they came out flying,

"But that’s within these players. They just came out and worked hard, as you would expect in an All-Ireland final. It could have been a lot worse at half-time, but luckily, we got a foothold in the last five or six minutes. I thought in the end we deserved it; we were on top, and going forward, we could have another one or two."

The impact of the Tipperary bench cannot be understated, as it is a pivotal reason for The Premier County's ultimate success. While Mullaney acknowledges this, he says, "Really, it comes down to how the girls started believing in themselves".

"A couple of adjustments in terms of subs had a huge impact, and a couple of adjustments around the field as well. But really, it comes down to how the girls started believing in themselves, committing to the game, and committing to the process; that’s what turned the tide."

What makes the victory even sweeter for Tipperary is that it has been 23 years coming. The last time Tipperary won an All-Ireland Premier Junior final was in 2001. Meagher is absolutely delighted to be an All-Ireland champion:

"We’ve beaten Laois by a point, and that’s all it takes to win a game. I’m absolutely delighted for myself and for this man beside me, Bill Mullaney, who all year has given us so much, and I’m so happy he has this now as well."

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Most complained about Irish companies revealed

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Number of prisoners hospitalised following suspected mass drug overdose

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

150kgs of cocaine worth €10.5 million seized at Dublin Port

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement