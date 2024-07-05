Wexford FC's Ceola Bergin wins Premier Division Player of the Month

Wexford FC forward Ceola Bergin has been named SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division Player of the Month for June 2024.

The 17-year-old has had a phenomenal month, scoring in all three of Wexford FC's games against Galway United, DLR Waves and Cork City.

Since establishing herself in the Wexford starting line-up, The Roscrea native has also been called up to the Ireland Women's Under-19 squad for the upcoming UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championships.

Bergin beat out Athlone Town's Jesi Rossman and Shelbourne's Noelle Murray for the award and has become the 10th different Player of the Month for Wexford FC since 2011.

