Wexford FC's Ceola Bergin wins Premier Division Player of the Month

4 July 2024; Ceola Bergin of Wexford Youths with her SSE Airtricity Womens Premier Division Player of the Month Award for June 2024 at South East Technological University in Carlow. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Wexford FC forward Ceola Bergin has been named SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division Player of the Month for June 2024.

The 17-year-old has had a phenomenal month, scoring in all three of Wexford FC's games against Galway United, DLR Waves and Cork City.

Since establishing herself in the Wexford starting line-up, The Roscrea native has also been called up to the Ireland Women's Under-19 squad for the upcoming UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championships.

Bergin beat out Athlone Town's Jesi Rossman and Shelbourne's Noelle Murray for the award and has become the 10th different Player of the Month for Wexford FC since 2011.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

