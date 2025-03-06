Wexford FC's Nicola Sinnott announces retirement

Yesterday, Wexford FC's Nicola Sinnott announced her retirement from football.

The Enniscorthy native made 277 appearances for the side.

Across her playing career, the Wexford legend won four National League titles and four FAI Cups with Wexford.

Taking to X, the Wexford FC Women's account described Nicola as "a brilliant player, wonderful person and a Wexford legend, Nicola is simply irreplaceable".

"A perfect role model and inspiration for young players we cannot thank Nicola enough for everything she has given to the club."

Quoting the same tweet, Wexford FC's Head of Football John Godkin said: "Enjoy the next stage of your career. Well deserved."

Wexford FC kick off their SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division campaign this Saturday at 4:45 pm against reigning league champions Athlone Town. The game will also be streamed live on TG4.

