Wexford Paralympic Games Winner Linda Kelly honoured at SETU

Wexford's Linda Kelly was honoured today at South East Technological University for her remarkable achievements at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Kelly, who competes as a tandem pilot alongside fellow Paralympian Katie-George Dunlevy, took home a Gold and Silver medal from the Games in Paris last year. Alongside this, they successfully defended their UCI World Championship title.

The New Ross native was being celebrated as a former student of SETU, alongside her support team, in the main auditorium at SETU's Cork Road Campus in Waterford.

Speaking to Rachael Dunphy from Beat News after the event, Kelly said it was amazing to just reflect on her monumental achievements over the past year:

"It's just amazing to be here today in SETU and just reflecting on all those memories again, even the video that Paddy played at the start, just brought a tear to my eye there at one stage.

"It's still surreal at times. I can't believe I have that Gold and Silver medal around my neck."

It wasn't plain sailing for the Paralympic duo in the lead-up to the games in Paris as just three months before the competition Kelly suffered a concussion. Her riding partner Dunlevy also broke her collarbone around the same time.

Despite these challenges in the lead-up to the Games Kelly and Dunlevy were determined to overcome any obstacle in their way and continued to train the way they had been for the past two years.

The training paid off as Dunlevy and Kelly finished nearly a minute and a half ahead of Great Britain to claim the Gold medal in the Women's B Individual Time Trial competition. The pair were unlucky to not add a second Gold to their names but still managed to bring home a superb Silver medal in the Women's B Road Race, where they finished just three seconds behind the same Great Britain pair, Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl.

Returning home from Paris was an emotional experience for the Lacken native. Upon landing at Dublin airport she was swarmed by friends and family who were unable to attend the games as soon as she walked out the arrival gate.

"It started from Dublin airport. I had family that couldn't get to Paris. My sister and my dad were in Dublin airport and you could see how emotional they were. There were friends, neighbours and everyone coming in. There were videos being sent to me on WhatsApp when I was on the plane of people sticking flags up on poles on my quiet road in Lacken, New Ross.

"The phone was just chaotic. Radio stations were ringing for interviews. It was lovely and just so nice to get that recognition."

The celebrations culminated in Kelly's home county of Wexford where a 1930s Rolls-Royce escorted herself and Dunlevy to Kelly's local pub in Ballyanne which was kitted out with a red carpet and pipe band.

"There were so many family, friends, neighbours and people I haven't seen in years coming up to hug me and that was so emotional".

Where many people would have lost motivation after many intense months of preparation and performing, Kelly said she only gained motivation from the whole experience and has turned her attention to the next challenge as just two weeks after returning from Paris she was already back out training.

She's determined to continue improving as she looks to compete in the numerous World Champions and World Cups over the next four years in preparation for the Paralympic Games in LA in 2028.

"I'll probably be aiming to get to LA and I need to keep working hard as well to keep my position on the front of that tandem".

