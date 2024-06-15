Wexford squad revealed ahead of All-Ireland clash with Laois

Keith Rossiter has named his starting 15 and replacements for Wexford's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final clash against Laois.

Simon Donohoe replaces Liam Ryan as number 5. Cathal Dunbar and Cian Byrne start as numbers 12 and 13, respectively.

The full starting 15 and replacements are as follows:

1 (GK) Mark Fanning Glynn-Barntown 2 Shane Reck Oylegate-Glenbrien 3 Conor Foley Horsewood 4 Eoin Ryan St. Anne's Rathangan 5 Simon Donohoe Shelmalier 6 Damien Reck Oylegate-Glenbrien 7 Matthew O'Hanlon St. James' 8 Conor Hearne Shelmalier 9 Richie Lawlor Faythe Harriers 10 Liam Óg McGovern St. Anne's Rathangan 11 (C) Lee Chin Faythe Harriers 12 Cathal Dunbar Naomh Éanna 13 Cian Byrne St. Mogue's Fethard 14 Conor McDonald Naomh Éanna 15 Rory O'Connor St. Martin's 16 Aaron Duggan Oylegate-Glenbrien 17 Kevin Foley Rapparees 18 Tomás Kinsella Askamore 19 Séamus Casey Oylegate-Glenbrien 20 Charlie McGuckin Naomh Éanna 21 Niall Murphy Ferns St. Aidans 22 Darragh Carley Glynn-Barnstown 23 Joe O'Connor St. Martin's 24 Conor Devitt Tara Rocks 25 Paudie Casey Oylegate-Glenbrien 26 Corey Byrne Dunbar Ferns St. Aidans

Throw in at Loais Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise at 5 pm on Saturday, June 15.

