Wexford squad revealed ahead of All-Ireland clash with Laois

Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final, Croke Park. Wexford's Lee Chin
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Keith Rossiter has named his starting 15 and replacements for Wexford's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final clash against Laois.

Simon Donohoe replaces Liam Ryan as number 5. Cathal Dunbar and Cian Byrne start as numbers 12 and 13, respectively.

The full starting 15 and replacements are as follows:

1 (GK) Mark Fanning Glynn-Barntown
2 Shane Reck Oylegate-Glenbrien
3 Conor Foley Horsewood
4 Eoin Ryan St. Anne's Rathangan
5 Simon Donohoe Shelmalier
6 Damien Reck Oylegate-Glenbrien
7 Matthew O'Hanlon St. James'
8 Conor Hearne Shelmalier
9 Richie Lawlor Faythe Harriers
10 Liam Óg McGovern St. Anne's Rathangan
11 (C) Lee Chin Faythe Harriers
12 Cathal Dunbar Naomh Éanna
13 Cian Byrne St. Mogue's Fethard
14 Conor McDonald Naomh Éanna
15 Rory O'Connor St. Martin's
16
 Aaron Duggan Oylegate-Glenbrien
17 Kevin Foley Rapparees
18 Tomás Kinsella Askamore
19 Séamus Casey Oylegate-Glenbrien
20 Charlie McGuckin Naomh Éanna
21 Niall Murphy Ferns St. Aidans
22 Darragh Carley Glynn-Barnstown
23 Joe O'Connor St. Martin's
24 Conor Devitt Tara Rocks
25 Paudie Casey Oylegate-Glenbrien
26 Corey Byrne Dunbar Ferns St. Aidans

Throw in at Loais Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise at 5 pm on Saturday, June 15.

