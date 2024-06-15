Wexford squad revealed ahead of All-Ireland clash with Laois

Keith Rossiter has named his starting 15 and replacements for Wexford's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final clash against Laois.
Simon Donohoe replaces Liam Ryan as number 5. Cathal Dunbar and Cian Byrne start as numbers 12 and 13, respectively.
The full starting 15 and replacements are as follows:
|1 (GK)
|Mark Fanning
|Glynn-Barntown
|2
|Shane Reck
|Oylegate-Glenbrien
|3
|Conor Foley
|Horsewood
|4
|Eoin Ryan
|St. Anne's Rathangan
|5
|Simon Donohoe
|Shelmalier
|6
|Damien Reck
|Oylegate-Glenbrien
|7
|Matthew O'Hanlon
|St. James'
|8
|Conor Hearne
|Shelmalier
|9
|Richie Lawlor
|Faythe Harriers
|10
|Liam Óg McGovern
|St. Anne's Rathangan
|11 (C)
|Lee Chin
|Faythe Harriers
|12
|Cathal Dunbar
|Naomh Éanna
|13
|Cian Byrne
|St. Mogue's Fethard
|14
|Conor McDonald
|Naomh Éanna
|15
|Rory O'Connor
|St. Martin's
|
16
|Aaron Duggan
|Oylegate-Glenbrien
|17
|Kevin Foley
|Rapparees
|18
|Tomás Kinsella
|Askamore
|19
|Séamus Casey
|Oylegate-Glenbrien
|20
|Charlie McGuckin
|Naomh Éanna
|21
|Niall Murphy
|Ferns St. Aidans
|22
|Darragh Carley
|Glynn-Barnstown
|23
|Joe O'Connor
|St. Martin's
|24
|Conor Devitt
|Tara Rocks
|25
|Paudie Casey
|Oylegate-Glenbrien
|26
|Corey Byrne Dunbar
|Ferns St. Aidans
Throw in at Loais Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise at 5 pm on Saturday, June 15.
