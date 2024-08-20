Wexford to face Treaty United in FAI Cup Quarter-Final

Wexford FC have drawn Treaty United in the Quarter-Finals of the FAI Cup. Wexford will host the Limerick side with games set to be played the week ending Sunday, 15 September.

New Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson was also present to participate in the draw.

Wexford progressed into the Quarter-Final stages following a 3-0 win away to Ballyfermot United with two goals from Cian Curtis and a final late goal from Thomas Oluwa.

Their Limerick opposition blasted through their Third Round tie beating Pike Rovers 7-0 with a hattrick from Lee Devitt Molloy, a double from Trpimir Vrljičak and a goal each from Enda Curran and Robbie Lynch.

The other fixtures confirmed at today's draw include the following:

UCD AFC v Bohemians

Athlone Town AFC v Drogheda United FC

Derry City FC v Shelbourne FC

