Wexford's Aoife Wafer and Tipperary's Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe win Player of the Year awards

Wexford's Aoife Wafer has been named Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s Player of The Year.

The Wexford native was part of the immense Ireland Women's team that secured qualification for both the WXV1 and 2025 Rugby World Cup after a dramatic final-round game against Scotland.

Speaking on her award Wafer said: "Being named the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s Player of the Year is a true honour. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished as a team this year, and I’m incredibly thankful for the support of everyone who has been a part of this journey. I’m looking forward to what’s next and continuing to grow as a player and a teammate."

Tipperary's Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe also picked up the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s 7s Player of the Year following standout performances which saw Ireland send their first-ever Women's Rugby 7s team to an Olympic Games last summer in Paris.

Murphy Crowe was also an instrumental figure in winning the Women's squad's first-ever World Series Gold Medal last season after scoring a crucial try in their final against Australia.

Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Awards 2024 – Winners:

Women’s XV Player of the Year: Aoife Wafer

Men’s XV Player of the Year: Caelan Doris

Men’s 7s Player of the Year: Zac Ward

Women’s 7s Player of the Year: Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Dave Guiney Team of the Year: Ireland Senior Men’s team

Club of the Year: Ballyclare RFC

Tom Rooney Award: Gerry Kelly

Hall of Fame Inductees: Joy Neville & Keith Wood

Fred Cogley Award: Edmund Van Esbeck & Len Dinneen.

