Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Wexford's Aoife Wafer and Tipperary's Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe win Player of the Year awards

Wexford's Aoife Wafer and Tipperary's Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe win Player of the Year awards
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Wexford's Aoife Wafer has been named Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s Player of The Year.

The Wexford native was part of the immense Ireland Women's team that secured qualification for both the WXV1 and 2025 Rugby World Cup after a dramatic final-round game against Scotland.

Speaking on her award Wafer said: "Being named the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s Player of the Year is a true honour. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished as a team this year, and I’m incredibly thankful for the support of everyone who has been a part of this journey. I’m looking forward to what’s next and continuing to grow as a player and a teammate."

Tipperary's Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe also picked up the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s 7s Player of the Year following standout performances which saw Ireland send their first-ever Women's Rugby 7s team to an Olympic Games last summer in Paris.

Advertisement

Murphy Crowe was also an instrumental figure in winning the Women's squad's first-ever World Series Gold Medal last season after scoring a crucial try in their final against Australia.

Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Awards 2024 – Winners:

Women’s XV Player of the Year: Aoife Wafer
Men’s XV Player of the Year: Caelan Doris
Men’s 7s Player of the Year: Zac Ward
Women’s 7s Player of the Year: Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe
Dave Guiney Team of the Year: Ireland Senior Men’s team
Club of the Year: Ballyclare RFC
Tom Rooney Award: Gerry Kelly
Hall of Fame Inductees: Joy Neville & Keith Wood
Fred Cogley Award: Edmund Van Esbeck & Len Dinneen.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Inaccessible polling stations being slammed as an 'absolute disgrace'

 By Joleen Murphy
Entertainment 2

Charli XCX coming to Ireland in Summer 2025

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Snow and ice warning issued for South East

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement