Wexford's Katie Whelan called up to Ireland squad

Wexford's Katie Whelan has been called into the Ireland rugby squad ahead of their final match at the WXV1 against the United States in Vancouver on Friday.

Scrum-half Whelan joined the squad on Sunday evening and provides cover for Katie Heffernan, who has been forced to leave the camp with an arm injury.

Ireland lost to Canada last weekend, but beat New Zealand in their opening match on the weekend before last.

They now go on to face the USA in their third and final WXV1 game on Friday.

Head Coach Scott Bemand is set to name his match day squad on Wednesday at 8:30 pm Irish Time.

Friday’s match is live on RugbyPass TV.

