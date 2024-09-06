Wexford's Linda Kelly aiming for second Paralympic medal today

Fresh off her Gold medal finish piloting Irish Paralympic legend Katie-George Dunlevy in the Women's B Individual Time Trial competition, New Ross' Linda Kelly will join, now nine-time Paralympic medalist, Dunlevy again in the Women's B Road Race medal contest at 12:10 pm.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games marks Kelly's first Paralympic Games having competed alongside Crawley's Dunlevy in the 2023 UCI World Championships and UCI Para-cycling World Cup.

The 30-year-old finished her previous race with Dunlevy with a time of 38:16.58. A full one minute and 23 seconds ahead of Great Britain's Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl to claim Ireland's first Gold medal of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Josephine Healion will also be in today's race, with pilot Eve McCrystal.

Also in Para Cycling, Kilkenny's Damien Vereker and pilot Mitchell McLaughlin are in the Men's B Individual Road Race.

Ronan Grimes finished 11th in the C4-to-5 road race.

In the Pool, Barry McClements has qualified for the final of the men's 100 metre butterfly S-9 after finishing third in his heat.

Carlow's Aaron Shorten ran a season's best time in finishing 7th in the Men's 15-hundred-metre T20 final.

In Para Equestrian, Sarah Slattery, Michael Murphy and Kate Kerr Horan compete in Team Dressage.

