Wexford’s Rianna Jarret has been named in the squad for the Northern Ireland qualifer.

16-year old Jessica Ziu has received her first call-up to the Republic of Ireland women’s senior squad.

Bristol City defender Heather Payne, and Birmingham defender Harriet Scott both return to the squad after missing the previous qualifiers through injury.

Ireland can no longer qualify for the finals, but Bell wants to see his side end the campaign on a high.

