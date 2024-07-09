Wexford's Sophie Becker bound for Paris Olympics

New Ross runner Sophie Becker is bound for the Paris Olympics after she reached the qualification quota for the 400 metre race.

The Wexford athlete was ranked 46th out of a list of 48 athletes published by World Athletics and will compete alongside fellow Irish Athletes Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley in the 400m.

There was some disappointment for fellow South East athlete Thomas Barr, who missed the 40-athlete quota for the 400m hurdles.

However, the Waterford hurdler will compete in the successful 4x400 mixed relay team.

The team most recently won silver at the European Championships in Rome.

