Wexford's Tadhg Furlong misses out on Ireland v All Blacks clash

Tadhg Furlong has been ruled out of Ireland's clash against the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium this Friday.

Leinster team-mate, Rónan Kelleher has been passed fit while Connacht's Finlay Bealham replaces Furlong at tighthead.

The remaining squad sees Caelan Doris captain the side as number 8 while Jack Crowley plays at out-half.

The back three consists of Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Mack Hansen with a midfield duo of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose.

Jamison Gibson-Park partners Crowley as number 9 while Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham make up the front row.

James Ryan and Joe McCarthy sat in the second row with Tadhg Beirne as blindside flanker with Josh van der Flier at openside.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Head Coach Andy Farrell said:

"It’s a hugely exciting four weeks ahead in Aviva Stadium and we know we’ll need to perform at a high level to beat a top-class New Zealand side.

"The challenge doesn’t come much bigger or better than New Zealand at a packed Aviva Stadium on a Friday night, under lights, with a home crowd roaring us on."

The full squad and replacements are as follows, with New Zealand's team set to be named at 4 pm.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Tom O'Toole, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray, Ciarán Frawley, Jamie Osborne.

The match-up between Ireland and the All Blacks gets underway at 8:10 pm at the Aviva Stadium this Friday.