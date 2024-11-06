Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Wexford's Tadhg Furlong misses out on Ireland v All Blacks clash

Wexford's Tadhg Furlong misses out on Ireland v All Blacks clash
Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong, © PA Wire/PA Images
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Tadhg Furlong has been ruled out of Ireland's clash against the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium this Friday.

Leinster team-mate, Rónan Kelleher has been passed fit while Connacht's Finlay Bealham replaces Furlong at tighthead.

The remaining squad sees Caelan Doris captain the side as number 8 while Jack Crowley plays at out-half.

The back three consists of Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Mack Hansen with a midfield duo of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose.

Advertisement

Jamison Gibson-Park partners Crowley as number 9 while Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham make up the front row.

James Ryan and Joe McCarthy sat in the second row with Tadhg Beirne as blindside flanker with Josh van der Flier at openside.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Head Coach Andy Farrell said:

"It’s a hugely exciting four weeks ahead in Aviva Stadium and we know we’ll need to perform at a high level to beat a top-class New Zealand side.

Advertisement

"The challenge doesn’t come much bigger or better than New Zealand at a packed Aviva Stadium on a Friday night, under lights, with a home crowd roaring us on."

The full squad and replacements are as follows, with New Zealand's team set to be named at 4 pm.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Tom O'Toole, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray, Ciarán Frawley, Jamie Osborne.

Advertisement

The match-up between Ireland and the All Blacks gets underway at 8:10 pm at the Aviva Stadium this Friday.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Donald Trump will be back in the Oval Office in January

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Sod turned on new €1.2 Million Water Sports Facility in Wexford

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 3

"It was time for both parties probably to move on" - Wexford FC manager James Keddy departs club after two seasons

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement