Wexford's Tadhg Furlong named in 35-player Ireland Squad

Wexford's Tadhg Furlong is among the 35-player Ireland squad selected by Andy Farrell for the upcoming Summer Tour to South Africa.

The side is set to be captained by Peter O'Mahony. Three uncapped players have been named on the squad: Leinster duo Jamie Osbourne and Sam Prendergast. Ulster's Cormac Izuchukwu has also received his first senior call-up.

The full 35-player squad is as follows:

Forwards:

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)

Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

Oli Jager (Munster)

Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(captain)

Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)

Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster)

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)

Backs:

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)

Caolin Blade (Galwegians/Connacht)

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster)

James Lowe (Leinster)

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)

Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster)

Jimmy O'Brien (Naas/Leinster)

Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)

