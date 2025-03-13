Play Button
Wexford's Tadhg Furlong named on bench for Six Nations clash

Odhrán Johnson
Wexford's Tadhg Furlong returns to the Ireland set-up ahead of their clash with Italy this weekend in the Six Nations.

The Leinster prop has been named as one of the eight replacements for the fixture in Rome.

The team shows six changes following last weekend's defeat to France, with Garry Ringrose returning from suspension.

Jack Conan, Mack Hansen, James Ryan and James Ryan have also been included in the starting 15.

Ireland Rugby Squad v Italy

Starting 15

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Mack Hansen
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Jack Crowley
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. James Ryan
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Jack Conan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy
17. Jack Boyle
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Joe McCarthy
20. Peter O’Mahony
21. Conor Murray
22. Sam Prendergast
23. Bundee Aki

Ireland will start the weekend in third place in the table following last Saturday's defeat to France in Dublin.

Saturday's match gets underway at 2:15 pm in Rome with the game being shown live on RTÉ 2 and ITV.

