Wexford's Tadhg Furlong named on bench for Six Nations clash

Wexford's Tadhg Furlong returns to the Ireland set-up ahead of their clash with Italy this weekend in the Six Nations.

The Leinster prop has been named as one of the eight replacements for the fixture in Rome.

The team shows six changes following last weekend's defeat to France, with Garry Ringrose returning from suspension.

Jack Conan, Mack Hansen, James Ryan and James Ryan have also been included in the starting 15.

Ireland Rugby Squad v Italy

Starting 15

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. James Ryan

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Jack Conan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Jack Boyle

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Joe McCarthy

20. Peter O’Mahony

21. Conor Murray

22. Sam Prendergast

23. Bundee Aki

Ireland will start the weekend in third place in the table following last Saturday's defeat to France in Dublin.

Saturday's match gets underway at 2:15 pm in Rome with the game being shown live on RTÉ 2 and ITV.

