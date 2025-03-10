Wexford's Tadhg Furlong set to return to Ireland squad

Wexford's Tadhg Furlong is set to make his return to international rugby when Ireland face Italy in their final game of the Six Nations on Saturday.

The 32-year-old tighthead prop hasn't played a Test match since July due to injury.

Mack Hansen and Garry Ringrose are also available for the clash in Rome.

James Lowe is being monitored but has shown improvement since Saturday, and the same applies for Rónan Kelleher.

A decision on their availability will be made later this week.

The Ireland team will be named at lunchtime on Thursday.

Ireland would need to beat the Italians and hope other results go their way to win the championship.

In a statement, Irish Rugby said: "The Ireland squad has stepped up its preparations ahead of Saturday's final Round 5 clash of the Guinness Men's Six Nations against Italy."

Kick off at Stadio Olimpico is at 2.15pm Irish time on Saturday (March 15th).

