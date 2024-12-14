Play Button
Who the Republic of Ireland will face in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The Republic of Ireland team stand for Amhrán na bhFiann before a match against England at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, 7-9-24. Image: Ben McShane/Sportsfile
Lily Kennedy
Lily Kennedy
The Republic of Ireland will face Armenia, Hungary and either Portugal or Demark in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

They have been drawn in the four-team Group F, where the winners of the upcoming Nations League quarter-final between Denmark and Portugal will be the top seeds.

Ireland will be bidding to qualify for a first World Cup since 2002, and only the top team in the group will be assured of a place at the finals in North America in two year's time.

Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson has said its a decent draw for his team:

Definitely the teams will take points from each other, looking at it I don't think there will be a runaway winner which makes it more possible to qualify.

This is good for us and I think it's an equal group.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

 

