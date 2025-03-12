Play Button
Willie Mullins picks up second win at Cheltenham

Odhrán Johnson
Carlow-based trainer Willie Mullins has two winners on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

His nephew Danny has just guided Jimmy Du Seuil to victory in the Coral Cup - to mark his first win of the week.

Yesterday, Mullins' Kopek Des Bordes, ridden by Paul Townend, won the Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Earlier on there was a big surprise in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase with outsider Lecky Watson winning with Sean O'Keefe on board after going off at a starting price of 20-to-1.

Odds on favourite Ballyburn didn't deliver on his very short price.

The New Lion, trained by Dan Skelton. won the opening race - the Turner's Novices Hurdle.

Today's feature is the Champion Chase at 4-o'clock

