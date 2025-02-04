Play Button
Sport

Willie Mullins pulls two horses from upcoming Cheltenham Gold Cup

Willie Mullins pulls two horses from upcoming Cheltenham Gold Cup
Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The field for next month's Cheltenham Gold Cup has been pared down to 15 horses.

Willie Mullins has withdrawn Embassy Gardens and Minella Cocooner following their finishes in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown at the weekend.

Gordon Elliott has confirmed that Gerri Colombe and Il Est Francais will not be part of the field.

The Mullins-trained Galopin des Champs is the odds-on favourite to win the festival showpiece for a third time.

Advertisement

This year's Cheltenham Festival runs from March 11th to March 14th, with a large South East interest.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com. 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Newborn puppies found abandoned in Wexford

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

Two bodies discovered in Co.Kerry house

 By Aoife Kearns
Carlow News 3

Thousands raised for families of Carlow crash victims

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement