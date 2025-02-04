Willie Mullins pulls two horses from upcoming Cheltenham Gold Cup

The field for next month's Cheltenham Gold Cup has been pared down to 15 horses.

Willie Mullins has withdrawn Embassy Gardens and Minella Cocooner following their finishes in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown at the weekend.

Gordon Elliott has confirmed that Gerri Colombe and Il Est Francais will not be part of the field.

The Mullins-trained Galopin des Champs is the odds-on favourite to win the festival showpiece for a third time.

This year's Cheltenham Festival runs from March 11th to March 14th, with a large South East interest.

