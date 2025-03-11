Willie Mullins trained Kopek Des Bordes wins Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

The Willie Mullins-trained Kopek Des Bordes, ridden by Paul Townend, has won the Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Kopek Des Bordes held off the competition of William Munny to win the race, which was ridden by Wexford jockey Sean Flanagan.

Gordan Elliot's trained Romeo Coolio finished the race in third.

Dave Keena was at the race and said it was "an emotional atmosphere when the winner came back into the enclosure".

It was meant to be! 🩷 Kopek Des Bordes wins the Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle 🥇#ITVRacing | #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/wuk28X3Adq — ITV Racing (@itvracing) March 11, 2025

Speaking to the Racing Post after the race, Mullins said: "The faster pace suited his jumping better. He’s built like a chaser but could he stay hurdling?"

Meanwhile, Paul Townend described the victory as "the perfect start"

"We got into a lovely position, I was in front sooner than I wanted to be with a good jump at the second last. I thought Jack would bring me a little further because he’s relatively inexperienced and had a look at the stands."

