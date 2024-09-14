Winning ways continue for Wexford in FAI Cup

A cool night in Ferrycarrig Park hosted the only all-First Division FAI Cup clash between Wexford FC and Treaty United to see who would progress to the semi-final stages of the competition.

On paper, this was Wexford's game to lose. Going into the contest they remained unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions and are currently still well within a shout of promotion as they sit third in the League of Ireland First Division table.

Treaty haven't seen the same fortune in their recent fixtures with their last win coming almost a full month ago in the third round of the FAI Cup beating Pike Rovers 7-0, with their last league win being recorded at the end of July against Finn Harps.

The last time the two sides met was at Markets Field in Limerick at the end of August where Wexford came from behind to win 3-1.

They added one more to that score this time around as they soared through to the FAI Cup semi-finals with a convincing 4-1 display.

From the first whistle, it was clear that the on-paper prediction was pretty spot on as the hosts almost opened the scoring in the first two minutes after a long through from Cian O'Malley seemingly looped over every player towards the goal only to hit off the underside of the bar before being cleared by the Limerick visitors.

It didn't take long for the Purple and Gold to capitalize on their dominance as just before the sixth minute, following a corner, the ball found its way back into the box where Bohemian loanee Divin Isamala headed it in at the near post.

Treaty was stung again, this time by Thomas Oluwa, as in the eighth minute he was taken down in the box and converted the subsequent penalty to put the hosts two goals ahead before the ten-minute mark.

Treaty never really looked like they were threatening Wexford and just after the 23rd minute Isamala scored his second of the game and Wexford's third from, again, in the box after a corner kick ball bounced around the Treaty's six-yard box before being tapped in by the defender.

The visitors will probably come away from the game more disappointed at the amount of injuries they picked up on the night as just a few minutes after the third goal Fionn Doherty was the first Treaty player forced to come off.

The best goal of the night came just before the 45th minute as some wonderful passing play, started by Wexford goalkeeper Conor Walsh, saw the Purple and Gold brilliantly travel the ball up the pitch before a low-driven cross into the box found, again, Thomas Oluwa who beat his man before clinically slotting the ball into the back of the net from a tight angle into the bottom left corner.

The second half was always going to be more muted by comparison but Wexford certainly didn't put the breaks on as they continued to put on a footballing masterclass for both home supporters and travelling visitors.

The visitors managed to scrape a late consolation goal, courtesy of Trpimir Vrljičak, in the 90th minute.

Injuries, again for Treaty United, plagued the second half and that was represented in the six minutes of additional time before the final whistle was blown and Ferrycarrig Park erupted in jubilation as Wexford FC now progress, as the only first division side, to contest the semi-final stages of the FAI Cup.

The draw will take place tomorrow, directly after the final game between Shelbourne and Derry City, with the winner of the fixture at the Ryan McBride Brandywell joining Wexford, Bohemians and Drogheda United in the draw.

