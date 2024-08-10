Women's 4x400m Relay team finish fourth at Olympic Games in Paris

Team Ireland's Women's 4x400m Relay team has finished fourth in the Women's 4x400m Relay final on the penultimate day of the Olympic Games in Paris.

Rhasidat Adeleke, who narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in her individual Women's 400m final yesterday, joined the side, which included Wexford's Sophie Becker, Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley and Phil Healy.

Team Ireland's Women's 4x400m Relay team qualified for the final after finishing in third in their semi-final contest with a total time of 3:25.05 seconds, 0.02 seconds behind second-placed The Netherlands.

