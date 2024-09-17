Waterford and Tipperary players among All-Star nominations

All-Ireland champions Cork lead the way on nominations for the PwC Camogie All-Star Awards.

The Cork team received a total of 12 nominations followed closely by All-Ireland Senior Camogie runners-up Galway with 11 nominations.

Tipperary, who narrowly missed out on a place in the Senior Camogie final following defeat at Nowlan Park to Galway by a single point still boast a respectable seven nominations for the All-Star team with Dublin receiving four nominations and Waterford coming away with two.

PwC Camogie All-Star Awards

Tipperary

Having reached the semi-final stages of the competition after remaining unbeaten in their group stage campaign the seven Tipperary nominations for the All-Star squad include:

Eimear Loughman – Corner Back

Caoimhe Maher – Centre Back

Karin Blair – Midfield

Róisín Howard – Half Forward

Clodagh McIntyre – Half Forward

Karen Kennedy – Centre Forward

Eimear McGrath – Full Forward

Waterford

After suffering defeat to Galway in the quarter-final stages of the All-Ireland Senior Competition Waterford's two nominations for the All-Star squad include:

Brianna O’Regan – Goalkeeper

Beth Carton – Centre Forward

The remaining nominations are as follows:

Cork

Amy Lee – Goalkeeper

Pamela Mackey – Corner Back

Izzy O’Regan – Full Back

Laura Hayes – Half Back

Hannah Looney – Half Back

Laura Treacy – Centre Back

Aoife Healy – Midfield

Ashling Thompson – Midfield

Saoirse McCarthy – Half Forward

Amy O’Connor – Corner Forward

Orlaith Cahalane – Corner Forward

Katrina Mackey – Full Forward

Galway

Sarah Healy – Goalkeeper

Dervla Higgins – Corner Back

Rachael Hanniffy – Corner Back

Roisin Black – Full Back

Ciara Hickey – Half Back

Aine Keane – Centre Back

Aoife Donohue – Midfield

Niamh Kilkenny – Midfield

Carrie Dolan – Half Forward

Niamh McPeake – Centre Forward

Niamh Mallon – Corner Forward

Dublin

Emma O’Byrne – Full Back

Claire Gannon – Half Back

Aisling Gannon – Corner Forward

Aisling Maher – Full Forward

PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year

Two South East players were also nominated for their respective PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year awards. Kilkenny's Danielle Morrissey picked up a nomination for the PwC GPA Camogie Intermediate Player of the Year following Kilkenny's narrow defeat against Cork in the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie final.

Tipperary's Jenny Grace also picked up a nomination for PwC GPA Camogie Premier Junior Player of the Year after they overcame Laois in the All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie final.

The full list of nominations for each Player of the Year category include:

PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year

Saoirse McCarthy – Cork

Aoife Donohue – Galway

Laura Hayes – Cork

PwC GPA Camogie Intermediate Player of the Year

Lauren Homan – Cork

Emma Flanagan – Cork

Danielle Morrissey – Kilkenny

PwC GPA Camogie Premier Junior Player of the Year

Clodagh Tynan – Laois

Jenny Grace – Tipperary

Aimee Collier – Laois

The full awards are set to be announced on Tuesday, 24 September.

