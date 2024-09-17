Waterford and Tipperary players among All-Star nominations

All-Ireland champions Cork lead the way on nominations for the PwC Camogie All-Star Awards.
The Cork team received a total of 12 nominations followed closely by All-Ireland Senior Camogie runners-up Galway with 11 nominations.
Tipperary, who narrowly missed out on a place in the Senior Camogie final following defeat at Nowlan Park to Galway by a single point still boast a respectable seven nominations for the All-Star team with Dublin receiving four nominations and Waterford coming away with two.
PwC Camogie All-Star Awards
Tipperary
Having reached the semi-final stages of the competition after remaining unbeaten in their group stage campaign the seven Tipperary nominations for the All-Star squad include:
- Eimear Loughman – Corner Back
- Caoimhe Maher – Centre Back
- Karin Blair – Midfield
- Róisín Howard – Half Forward
- Clodagh McIntyre – Half Forward
- Karen Kennedy – Centre Forward
- Eimear McGrath – Full Forward
Waterford
After suffering defeat to Galway in the quarter-final stages of the All-Ireland Senior Competition Waterford's two nominations for the All-Star squad include:
- Brianna O’Regan – Goalkeeper
- Beth Carton – Centre Forward
The remaining nominations are as follows:
Cork
- Amy Lee – Goalkeeper
- Pamela Mackey – Corner Back
- Izzy O’Regan – Full Back
- Laura Hayes – Half Back
- Hannah Looney – Half Back
- Laura Treacy – Centre Back
- Aoife Healy – Midfield
- Ashling Thompson – Midfield
- Saoirse McCarthy – Half Forward
- Amy O’Connor – Corner Forward
- Orlaith Cahalane – Corner Forward
- Katrina Mackey – Full Forward
Galway
- Sarah Healy – Goalkeeper
- Dervla Higgins – Corner Back
- Rachael Hanniffy – Corner Back
- Roisin Black – Full Back
- Ciara Hickey – Half Back
- Aine Keane – Centre Back
- Aoife Donohue – Midfield
- Niamh Kilkenny – Midfield
- Carrie Dolan – Half Forward
- Niamh McPeake – Centre Forward
- Niamh Mallon – Corner Forward
Dublin
- Emma O’Byrne – Full Back
- Claire Gannon – Half Back
- Aisling Gannon – Corner Forward
- Aisling Maher – Full Forward
PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year
Two South East players were also nominated for their respective PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year awards. Kilkenny's Danielle Morrissey picked up a nomination for the PwC GPA Camogie Intermediate Player of the Year following Kilkenny's narrow defeat against Cork in the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie final.
Tipperary's Jenny Grace also picked up a nomination for PwC GPA Camogie Premier Junior Player of the Year after they overcame Laois in the All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie final.
The full list of nominations for each Player of the Year category include:
PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year
- Saoirse McCarthy – Cork
- Aoife Donohue – Galway
- Laura Hayes – Cork
PwC GPA Camogie Intermediate Player of the Year
- Lauren Homan – Cork
- Emma Flanagan – Cork
- Danielle Morrissey – Kilkenny
PwC GPA Camogie Premier Junior Player of the Year
- Clodagh Tynan – Laois
- Jenny Grace – Tipperary
- Aimee Collier – Laois
The full awards are set to be announced on Tuesday, 24 September.
