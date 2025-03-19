WWE Friday Night SmackDown is coming to Ireland

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is coming to Dublin.

World Wrestling Entertainment will broadcast a live television show from Ireland for the first time this summer.

Dublin's 3Arena will host SmackDown on Friday, August 22nd, in the run-up to the company's Clash In Paris live event.

Dubliner Lyra Valkaria is WWE's current women's intercontinental champion.

Fellow Irish wrestlers Becky Lynch, Sheamus, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are also part of their roster.

The Dublin show is the first on a huge European tour, as part of the 'Road to Clash in Paris Tour' 2025.

