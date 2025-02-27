Carlow-Kilkenny TD calls for introduction of scam filter system for phones

We're falling behind other English-speaking nations when it comes to tackling scam text messages.

That's according to Fianna Fail TD Peter "Chap" Cleere who wants to see a scam filter system introduced on Irish phones as soon as possible.

Comreg says it hopes to have a system to block suspected scam messages in place towards the end of the year.

Deputy Cleere says we have to ensure no more money is lost to fraud.

"It's a no-brainer - the research shows we're lagging behind other countries like the UK, USA, Canada and Australia and it is already in place in some EU member states.

"I just think we really need to fastrack this to protect our citizens and those most vulnerable," Deputy Cleere said.

Comreg has the following advice for people who receive a message or call they suspect is a scam.

NEVER provide any personal information, (bank details/PPS number/credit card details/name and address/passport numbers, passwords, etc.)

Do not follow instructions from a recorded message.

Be wary of receiving multiple calls or missed calls from the same unfamiliar number, especially if it is like your own number. Do not call back any number that you do not recognise or where no voicemail message was left.

If you click on a link in a scam text, close the web page and message immediately.

Do not download any unrecognised software or programs.

Research published late last year by the Banking and Payment Federation showed one in five regular online shoppers said they had lost money to fraudsters over the course of 12 months.

