Flappy Bird is coming back

Flappy Bird is making a comeback.

The game was pulled from the app store ten years ago after its creator believed it was becoming too addictive.

But now, The Verge is reporting a “team of passionate fans committed to sharing the game with the world” has acquired the rights to Flappy Bird.

A trailer for the updated version of the app shows new characters and game modes.

Advertisement

There's no release date yet, but it is expected to make its great return in 2025.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.