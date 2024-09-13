Play Button
Flappy Bird is coming back

Aoife Kearns
Flappy Bird is making a comeback.

The game was pulled from the app store ten years ago after its creator believed it was becoming too addictive.

But now, The Verge is reporting a “team of passionate fans committed to sharing the game with the world” has acquired the rights to Flappy Bird.

A trailer for the updated version of the app shows new characters and game modes.

There's no release date yet, but it is expected to make its great return in 2025.

