Starting this week, you’ll be able to send polls through direct messages in Instagram.

It works the same as adding the poll sticker to your stories, but now, you’ll be presented with the option to send the story to your own selection of users.

Everyone in the group chat will be able to view the poll results as they vote in real time.

The poll sticker has been available for Stories since last October, and since then, it has been joined by the Emoji slider and the Questions sticker.

Instagram is going full-force to increase engagement between users, even if it means turning the platform into something like ask.fm.

