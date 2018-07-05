Instagram to try out new feature on timelines

Since Instagram’s algorithmic, out-of-order timeline is a mystery to all humankind, the company has rolled out a new feature that will let you know when you’ve scrolled through all new posts from the last 48 hours.

When you come across it, you’ll see a big green checkmark and a message saying “you’re all caught up.”

Beyond the line break will be posts that have been up for longer than two days mixed with more recent ones you’ve already seen and scrolled past.

Older posts might still technically be new to you depending on your Instagram habits, but 48 hours seems like a reasonable marker

