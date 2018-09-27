Instagram’s web experience is now even closer to the official app

For the first time, you’ll now get Instagram notifications when using the social network through a browser.

Chrome support was first reported but it’s now also been confirmed that it’s working in Safari and Firefox. The service will ask for permission first, and then notify you whenever there’s any activity on your accounts such as new followers, likes, or comments.

The development means the web experience of using Instagram is now closer to the full-fat version of the service than ever, but there are still some differences. You can’t upload videos for example, and direct messages are not supported. It’s unclear whether Instagram intends for them to eventually reach parity.

This content is brought to you by Tom Murphy Car Sales

Share it:













Don't Miss