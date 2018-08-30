Toyota will invest €427 million in Uber in a deal that values the ride-hail giant at €61.5 billion.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will work jointly on developing self-driving cars.

That’s a slightly higher valuation for Uber than what it got last December when Japan’s Softbank acquired a 20% stake in the ride-hailing business.

The news comes as Uber has been scaling back its in-house self-driving car project in the wake of a fatal crash last March in Tempe, Arizona.

A self-driving Uber vehicle struck and killed a 49-year-old woman as she was crossing the street.

