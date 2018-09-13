Microsoft will soon warn users not to install Chrome or Firefox browsers

Microsoft is getting ready to warn Windows 10 users not to install Chrome or Firefox.

The software giant is in the final stages of testing its Windows 10 October 2018 Update, and testers have spotted a new change that appears when you try to install a rival web browser.

“You already have Microsoft Edge – the safer, faster browser for Windows 10”, says a prompt that appears when you run the Chrome or Firefox installers on the latest Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

While the prompts can be turned off, they’re yet another example of Microsoft infesting Windows 10 with annoying ads and pop-ups.

Some similar prompts already appear and attempt to push Chrome or Firefox users to use Edge, but this latest one steps up Microsoft’s war against Chrome even further.

It’s not clear why Microsoft thinks it’s a good idea to include these irritating prompts, as all they’re likely to do is anger Windows 10 users rather than convince them to switch to Edge.

