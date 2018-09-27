New Firefox service will show if your personal information has been compromised

Firefox Monitor is a new service from Mozilla that you can use to check whether your personal information has been compromised by any of the numerous data breaches that occur every year.

For added security, you also have the option of registering with the service to allow it to proactively alert you if you’re ever affected by an incident in the future.

The functionality comes via a partnership with Have I Been Pwned , a site that has been offering the service since it launched in 2013. The size of Mozilla and the Firefox install base should greatly broaden its reach, even if the functionality is fundamentally the same.

Of course, being alerted about a data breach will be of limited use unless you’re following good password discipline in the first place.

At a minimum that means using a unique password for every online service so that one hack doesn’t compromise your entire online existence.

